37 People have been Sentenced to Death for Terrorism in Egypt

World | February 1, 2020, Saturday // 19:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 37 People have been Sentenced to Death for Terrorism in Egypt www.pixabay.com

An Egyptian court has sentenced 37 people to death convicted of terrorism today, Reuters reported.

One of them is a former officer of the Egyptian security force named Hisham al-Ashmawy, who was captured in the Libyan city of Derna at the end of 2018. He was transferred last May to Egyptian authorities by Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar.

Al-Ashmawyi's crimes include planning an attack near the border with Libya in 2014, killing 22 soldiers and attempting to kill a former interior minister in 2013. Al-Ashmawyi was the leader of the Egyptian militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis based on the Sinai Peninsula.

It pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2014, according to a statement from the Egyptian army.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: death, terrorism, Egypt
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria