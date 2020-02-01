37 People have been Sentenced to Death for Terrorism in Egypt
An Egyptian court has sentenced 37 people to death convicted of terrorism today, Reuters reported.
One of them is a former officer of the Egyptian security force named Hisham al-Ashmawy, who was captured in the Libyan city of Derna at the end of 2018. He was transferred last May to Egyptian authorities by Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar.
Al-Ashmawyi's crimes include planning an attack near the border with Libya in 2014, killing 22 soldiers and attempting to kill a former interior minister in 2013. Al-Ashmawyi was the leader of the Egyptian militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis based on the Sinai Peninsula.
It pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2014, according to a statement from the Egyptian army.
- » The British Flag Was Removed from the European Institutions
- » German Chancellor Angela Merkel: Germany Wants to Remain a Close Partner and Friend of the UK
- » The EC Statement on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union
- » Mongolia is Closing its Border with China due to the Coronavirus
- » Russia Wants a New Trade Deal with the UK
- » All Travellers in the Beijing Metro will be Checked for Fever