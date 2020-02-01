37 People have been Sentenced to Death for Terrorism in Egypt

An Egyptian court has sentenced 37 people to death convicted of terrorism today, Reuters reported.

One of them is a former officer of the Egyptian security force named Hisham al-Ashmawy, who was captured in the Libyan city of Derna at the end of 2018. He was transferred last May to Egyptian authorities by Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar.

Al-Ashmawyi's crimes include planning an attack near the border with Libya in 2014, killing 22 soldiers and attempting to kill a former interior minister in 2013. Al-Ashmawyi was the leader of the Egyptian militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis based on the Sinai Peninsula.

It pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2014, according to a statement from the Egyptian army.