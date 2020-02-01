The Bulgarian from Wuhan Returned Home

A team of military medical specialists will participate in the transportation by military transport to Bulgaria of the Bulgarians arriving from China. They will be accommodated in the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Military Medical Academy in special-access rooms, the hospital said on January 31, BNT reported.

Insulation suits, protective masks and goggles are provided for them and the medical specialists. Contact with other people will not be allowed until the quarantine period passes.

Information on their health condition will be provided to the media in due time.

As of today, the military hospital's laboratory also has the kit for genetic diagnostics of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The situation with the spread of the virus is constantly monitored. Response and action plans have been developed and a crisis management staff has been set up.