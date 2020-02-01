5 Companies Confirmed their Offers for Belene NPP
www.pixabay.com
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
All 5 companies from the shortlist of approved strategic investors for Belene NPP have confirmed their offers. The deadline was January 31st. The shortlisted companies are the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Atomenergoprom AD which is part of Rosatom, Korea Hydro-Nuclear Power, Framatome SAS - France and General Electric - USA. The Korean corporation has asked clarifying questions, BNR reported.
The companies are invited to sign a confidentiality agreement and will receive an information memorandum. They will also have access to an information room at the National Electric Company EAD.
The next deadline for submission of binding offers is 31 May 2020.
- » The ‘American’ TPPs – Important Investors or Public Enemy
- » BNR: US Energy Experts Visit Bulgaria’s Energy Enterprises
- » Kozloduy NPP Will Be Supplied with Nuclear Fuel by 2025
- » The European Commission Approved nearly 94 Million Euros for a New Power Plant in Bulgaria
- » Herro Mustafa: The US Will Send Energy Experts to Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Becomes Part of the Common European Electricity Market