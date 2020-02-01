5 Companies Confirmed their Offers for Belene NPP

All 5 companies from the shortlist of approved strategic investors for Belene NPP have confirmed their offers. The deadline was January 31st. The shortlisted companies are the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Atomenergoprom AD which is part of Rosatom, Korea Hydro-Nuclear Power, Framatome SAS - France and General Electric - USA. The Korean corporation has asked clarifying questions, BNR reported.

The companies are invited to sign a confidentiality agreement and will receive an information memorandum. They will also have access to an information room at the National Electric Company EAD.

The next deadline for submission of binding offers is 31 May 2020.