WHO: People Receiving Packages from China are not at Risk of Contracting 2019nCoV

Recipients of letters and packages from China can rest assured that they are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which causes deadly pneumonia. This was reported by the World Health Organization in its Twitter account.

"Yes, it is safe. People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting 2019nCoV. From previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages."

At the end of December 2019, Chinese authorities registered a pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan. In addition to China, the disease has been detected in 23 other countries. Currently, the number of people infected in China has exceeded 11.7 thousand and the death toll in China soared to 259.