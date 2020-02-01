WHO: People Receiving Packages from China are not at Risk of Contracting 2019nCoV
Recipients of letters and packages from China can rest assured that they are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which causes deadly pneumonia. This was reported by the World Health Organization in its Twitter account.
"Yes, it is safe. People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting 2019nCoV. From previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages."
At the end of December 2019, Chinese authorities registered a pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan. In addition to China, the disease has been detected in 23 other countries. Currently, the number of people infected in China has exceeded 11.7 thousand and the death toll in China soared to 259.
- » 5 Companies Confirmed their Offers for Belene NPP
- » BSMEPA Will Work Actively to Deepen the Cooperation between Bulgarian and Greek Businesses
- » After Brexit: Bulgarians Will be Able to Travel to the UK with an ID Card
- » The Banking System BGN 3 Million Less Profit Compared to 2018
- » A Strong Earthquake Hit Eastern Romania, it was also felt in Bulgaria
- » Minister Goranov: BGN-EUR Exchange Rate Won't Change