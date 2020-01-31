Former Environment Minister Neno Dimov Investigated over Bansko Ski Resort Concession
The Prosecutor’s office said on January 31 that it started a new investigation against former environment minister Neno Dimov in relation to the Bansko ski resort concession, BNT reported.
In a statement, the Prosecutor’s office said that the investigation was being conducted by the Specialised Prosecutor’s office.
The investigation is related to “actions while in office by the former environment minister, concerning the Bansko ski area concession held by Yulen.”
