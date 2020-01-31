Special Countrywide Operation against Speeding Launched Today
Bulgarian police has launched a special countrywide operation against speeding today, which will last until 7 February, said the press office of the Veliko Tarnovo Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, quoted by Focus News Agency
Teams of Traffic Police and Security Police will be located on main roads, city streets, as well as in small settlements. The officers will be ensuring that speed limits are respected. Speed enforcement activity will be increased near schools and kindergartens. Officers will go on daytime and nighttime patrols.
From the beginning of the year to 28 January, 33,114 electronic speeding tickets were issued, compared to 21,884 during the same period in 2019.
