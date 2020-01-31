BNR: Fewer Judgements against Bulgaria at European Court of Human Rights in 2019

For the first time since 1996 Bulgaria has dropped out of the top 10 of countries with the most judgements against the country in the European Court of Human Rights, the court’s annual report shows, BNR reported.

With 13 judicial decisions, the country is down from 8th to 11th place in the number of infringement decisions, in which the court has found there is breach of the human rights convention. In 2018 their number was 27. The pending cases against Bulgaria are 497, and their number is going down.

The list of countries with the greatest number of judgements is topped by Russia, (186), followed by Ukraine (109), Turkey (97), Romania (56), Moldova (39) Hungary (36) and Greece (23).

The total number of pending cases at the European Court of Human Rights for 2019 is 59,800, a quarter of them being against Russia. 

Tags: human rights, Bulgaria, European Court of Human Rights
