After Brexit, Bulgarians will be able to travel to the UK with an ID card. This was reported to BTV by British Ambassador to Bulgaria Emma Hopkins.

"You may currently travel with your ID to the UK, there may be a change at some future stage, but we will inform people early enough. If you want to visit a museum, exhibition or a restaurant, you can get on a plane, go to the UK and stay there for up to 3 months," Hopkins said.

"There will be new rules for those wishing to stay in the UK for more than 90 days after January 1, 2021, and they will be announced on time. Visas will not be required for stays under 90 days," she said.

