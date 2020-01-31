Increased Risk of Avalanches in the Mountains

Bulgaria’s Mountain Rescue Service on 31th of January warns of high danger of avalanches in the mountains. 

There is considerable avalanche danger where the storm-strong winds have deposited fresh snowdrifts on the slopes.

One skier is enough to trigger an avalanche in such locations, the rescue service warns.

Naturally triggered avalanches can also be expected.

