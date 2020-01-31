Coronavirus Epidemic: More than 10,000 People are already infected

Russia has confirmed two cases of the disease.

Countries around the do not operate flights to China anymore. Yesterday, the World Health Organization declared an international emergency due to the Chinese virus.

Russia and Italy are among the countries that stopped flights to China. The measure comes after a number of major private airlines announced they would not fly to the Asian country. The number of infected is now over 10 thousand.

In the meantime, it became clear that Bulgaria would withdraw our citizens from the contagion areas.

We have taken all measures with the Ministry of Health to ensure a quarantine period when they return to Bulgaria. The three Bulgarians are currently in good health, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

