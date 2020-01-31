The British Flag Was Removed from the European Institutions
www.pixabay.com
Hours before Brexit the flag of the United Kingdom was taken down in the European institutions in Brussels and Strasbourg.
First, the British flag was taken down in front of the European Council in Brussels and then in front of the European Parliament buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg. Earlier this evening, the European flag was taken down in front of the British Office in the EU.
