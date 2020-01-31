4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit in Eastern Turkey

Bulgaria: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit in Eastern Turkey www.pixabay.com

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck Sivrice, eastern Turkey, Istanbul Kandilli Research Center said.

The city of Sivrice is in the Turkish in Elazig province. The earthquake was registered at 18:36 CET at a 1.5 km depth.

Earlier this month, Elazig Province was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that killed 41 people and injured more than 1,000.

Tags: Earthquake, Richter scale, turkey
