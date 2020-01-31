4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit in Eastern Turkey
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 31, 2020, Friday // 23:21| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck Sivrice, eastern Turkey, Istanbul Kandilli Research Center said.
The city of Sivrice is in the Turkish in Elazig province. The earthquake was registered at 18:36 CET at a 1.5 km depth.
Earlier this month, Elazig Province was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that killed 41 people and injured more than 1,000.
- » Increased Risk of Avalanches in the Mountains
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 9C and 14C
- » Bulgaria and Italy will Stop the Illegal Waste Shipments Together
- » 5.9 Magnitude Еarthquake Registered off the Greek Island of Karpathos
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy, but Still Warm for the Season
- » NIMH: Yellow Code for Strong Winds in 25 Bulgarian Regions (MAP)