German Chancellor Angela Merkel: Germany Wants to Remain a Close Partner and Friend of the UK

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said negotiations on Britain's future relations with the EU will not be easy and have vowed to help the EU succeed after Brexit, the Associated Press reported.

Britain's exit from the European Union tonight is "a difficult parting for all of us, the 27 EU Member States and Germany," Merkel said in a video message issued by her cabinet.

"Germany wants to remain a close partner and friend of the UK because we share common values," Merkel emphasized.

Once Brexit enters into force,the UK enters a transition period during which it will negotiate the terms of its new relations with the EU and its 27 remaining members. Merkel hoped that a good long-term agreement would be concluded as soon as possible.

Stressing the importance of maintaining EU's unity, the chancellor said that "these negotiations will certainly not be easy" and stressed that much depends on how close the UK wants to stay with the bloc.