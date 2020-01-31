Mongolia is Closing its Border with China due to the Coronavirus
World | January 31, 2020, Friday // 20:42| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Mongolia is closing its border with China until March 2 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Reuters reported, citing a government announcement.
Mongolian nationals in China are given a deadline to return to Mongolia (February 6th). Foreigners (not Chinese) traveling to Mongolia will not be able to enter the country through China.
Mongolia, which borders Russia and China, has not reported any cases of coronavirus contamination so far.
The government said it was working to evacuate 30 Mongolians from the Chinese city of Wuhan.
