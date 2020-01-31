Mongolia is Closing its Border with China due to the Coronavirus

World | January 31, 2020, Friday // 20:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mongolia is Closing its Border with China due to the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

Mongolia is closing its border with China until March 2 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Reuters reported, citing a government announcement.

Mongolian nationals in China are given a deadline to return to Mongolia (February 6th). Foreigners (not Chinese) traveling to Mongolia will not be able to enter the country through China.

Mongolia, which borders Russia and China, has not reported any cases of coronavirus contamination so far.

The government said it was working to evacuate 30 Mongolians from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, Mongolia, China, border
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria