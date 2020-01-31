Coronavirus Cases in the UK, Italy Declared a State of Emergency

Two people in the UK tested positive for the new coronavirus that has emerged in China. These are the first cases in the country, health authorities said today, cited by the French press.

"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus," said Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England.

"The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried-and-tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus," he said.

He also said the UK has been prepared and robust infection control measures are in place.

"We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities," Whitty said quoted by Al Jazeera.

The German Foreign Ministry advises Germans to postpone their travel to China, especially in the Hubei province of Wuhan, unless absolutely necessary.

The Italian government declared a national state of emergency after the first two cases of the new coronavirus on the territory of the country were confirmed.

Two Chinese tourists who arrived in Italy a few days ago are infected. They were isolated in an infectious disease centre in Rome.

