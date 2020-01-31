Russia Wants a New Trade Deal with the UK

Russia wants to conclude a new trade agreement with the UK after the country leaves the European Union, said Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin, quoted by BGNES.

Russia and the UK must sign agreements in the fields of aviation, transport, trade in nuclear materials, etc., RIA Novosti reported.

Moscow has made an inventory of its contractual basis with the United Kingdom, but so far there is no response from London as the government is committed to solving more urgent tasks, Kelin stressed.

The diplomat did not rule out the possibility of signing a free trade area agreement with the UK if the British side request it.

