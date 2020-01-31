All Travellers in the Beijing Metro will be Checked for Fever

All passengers at all metro stations in Beijing will be checked for fever as a measure for the preventionof the spread of pneumonia caused by the new virus. This was noted in an official statement by the management, TASS reported.

Stationary systems with special heat sensors and portable devices will be used to measure the body temperature. In case of doubt, the people concerned will be referred for examination to the nearest hospitals.

The Beijing subway consists of 22 lines.

