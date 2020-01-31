Facebook will Remove Misleading Information about the Coronavirus from its Platform

www.pixabay.com

Content with false information from worldwide organizations will be deleted.

The company announced today that it will remove all the misleading information about the rapidly spreading coronavirus in China and other countries, BTA reported.

Content about the virus "with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities," saying such content would violate its ban on misinformation leading to "physical harm." will be deleted.

 

