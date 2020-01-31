A Strong Earthquake Hit Eastern Romania, it was also felt in Bulgaria

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered in eastern Romania, in the Vrancea region.

The earthquakes was recorded in 3.26 am local time in Vrancea. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 140 kilometers.

There is no information on casualties or property damage.

The earthquake was felt throughout Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and some parts of northeastern Bulgaria - Ruse, Shumen, Veliko Turnovo.