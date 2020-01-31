Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 9C and 14C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 31, 2020, Friday // 07:48| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, clouds, initially high and medium-level, will increase, and by the end of the day and overnight only some places in eastern Bulgaria will see light rain. A moderate west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 9C and 14C, in Sofia - about 10C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and by the evening it will again be lower than the average for the month.
This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » Bulgaria and Italy will Stop the Illegal Waste Shipments Together
- » 5.9 Magnitude Еarthquake Registered off the Greek Island of Karpathos
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy, but Still Warm for the Season
- » NIMH: Yellow Code for Strong Winds in 25 Bulgarian Regions (MAP)
- » 64 Victims of the Floods in Brazil
- » Weather Forecast: Warm for the Season