Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 9C and 14C

Today, clouds, initially high and medium-level, will increase, and by the end of the day and overnight only some places in eastern Bulgaria will see light rain. A moderate west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 9C and 14C, in Sofia - about 10C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and by the evening it will again be lower than the average for the month.

This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.