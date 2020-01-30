Minister Goranov: BGN-EUR Exchange Rate Won't Change

Business » FINANCE | January 30, 2020, Thursday // 16:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Minister Goranov: BGN-EUR Exchange Rate Won't Change www.pixabay.com

After consultations with the political forces in parliament, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov stated that until its entry into the Eurozone Bulgaria will not change the exchange rate of the Bulgarian Lev which is now pegged to the Euro at EUR 1 to BGN 1.95583, BNR reported.

Minister Goranov made this statement with regard to the fears that during the country’s time within the ERM II this fixed exchange rate could be altered. Bulgarian National Bank governor Dimitar Radev commented that, after his meetings with the individual parliamentary groups, he is optimistic that Bulgaria will enter the currency mechanism, and the Eurozone, with the exchange rate currently in place. 

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladislav Goranov, Eurozone, exchange rate, Bulgarian lev, euro
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria