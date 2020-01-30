PM Borissov: Italy is an Important Partner for Bulgaria in the EU and an Ally in NATO

Italy is an important partner for Bulgaria in the EU and an ally in NATO. We have excellent bilateral relations, for which we continue an active political dialogue at all levels and cooperation on issues of common interest, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during his meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart, the government press office reported.



Prime Minister Borissov stressed the high level of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as Bulgaria’s aspiration to increase Italian investments and to expand the presence of Bulgarian products on the Italian market. The prime minister highlighted the 10.2% growth in trade for 2018 compared to 2017, at the amount of EUR 4.86 billion.



He said Bulgaria aims to intensify the bilateral partnership in the energy sector given Italy's role in implementing the strategic Southern Gas Corridor project, which will improve the energy security in the region.



Italy will also play an important role in the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline to the border with Serbia, which was agreed in September last year by a contract between Bulgartransgaz and the Arcade Consortium (Saudi Arabia and Italy).



"We have opportunities for joint projects and promotion of tourism," said Prime Minister Borissov, highlighting Bulgaria's natural resources for sea, mountain, cultural, eco and spa tourism. The prime minister expressed Bulgaria’s willingness to deepen the partnership in the field of cultural heritage.