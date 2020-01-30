Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia will Deepen their Bilateral Cooperation

The prospects for deepening the cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, education and innovations were in the focus of the meeting between President Rumen Radev and the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, held at 2 Dondukov street, the presidential press office reported.

The two countries are preparing an agreement for a comprehensive cooperation for the development of the relations in the spheres of economy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, high technologies and innovations. President Radev highlighted the potential of our country to attract investments in energy and the quickly developing sectors in Bulgaria such as information technologies, programming, the financial technologies and defense industries.  

In the President’s words, Saudi Arabia’s approach to promoting high-quality education, in which almost 10 percent of the country’s GDP is invested, is extremely useful and can serve as an example of how a country can invest in its future. In Rumen Radev’s opinion, given the high-quality medical education Bulgaria offers and the best price-quality ratio, the country can attract more students from Saudi Arabia in this sphere.    

Issues related to the stability in the Middle East region, fighting terrorism and the active political dialogue in different spheres were discussed at the meeting.

