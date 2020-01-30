Wizz Air Launches Two More New Routes from Bulgaria

Business » TOURISM | January 30, 2020, Thursday // 16:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Wizz Air Launches Two More New Routes from Bulgaria Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

The low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that it launches two new routes from Sofia to Billund (Denmark) and London Gatwick (UK).

Flights to Denmark will start from 3 June and will be operated twice a week - on Wednesday and Sunday. Billund is famous because of the Lego Company (founded there in 1932)

Having already operated flights to Heathrow, the carrier begins flying to another London airport, Gatwick. The flights start from June 1 and will be daily.

The UK will host some of the games of the European Football Championship 2020, (UEFA Euro 2020) which starts in mid-June.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, routes, Bulgaria, Denmark, UK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria