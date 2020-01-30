Wizz Air Launches Two More New Routes from Bulgaria
The low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that it launches two new routes from Sofia to Billund (Denmark) and London Gatwick (UK).
Flights to Denmark will start from 3 June and will be operated twice a week - on Wednesday and Sunday. Billund is famous because of the Lego Company (founded there in 1932)
Having already operated flights to Heathrow, the carrier begins flying to another London airport, Gatwick. The flights start from June 1 and will be daily.
The UK will host some of the games of the European Football Championship 2020, (UEFA Euro 2020) which starts in mid-June.
