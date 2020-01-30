Elon Musk Made $ 2.3 Billion for an Hour

This was thanks to Tesla's increase in market capitalization

The wealth of the US entrepreneur Elon Musk has increased by $ 2.3 billion just for an hour due to Tesla's market capitalization, Bloomberg and BGNES reported.

The electric-vehicle maker’s stock, which closed at $580.99, surged 12% to $649 at 5:16 p.m. in New York, boosting the chief executive officer’s net worth to about $36 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Elon Musk holds a 22% stake in Tesla.

Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. Its headquarters are in California. The company also manufactures batteries and electric motors and sells them to other companies.