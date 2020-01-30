Bulgaria and Italy will Stop the Illegal Waste Shipments Together
Bulgaria and Italy will actively work to end all illegal shipments of waste. This was said by the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who will pay an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
"Illegal shipments of waste should not be allowed," Giuseppe Conte noted.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said that the two countries will work with each other to find out if anyone is trying to circumvent the law by taking advantage of the free movement of goods in the European Union. "We will punish the guilty," Borissov said.
