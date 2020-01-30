Cruise Ship with 6,000 Passengers Blocked in Italy because of Two People with Coronavirus Symptoms

World | January 30, 2020, Thursday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cruise Ship with 6,000 Passengers Blocked in Italy because of Two People with Coronavirus Symptoms www.pixabay.com

The Costa Crociere cruise ship carrying about 6,000 passengers was blocked at the port of Civitavecchia (about 100 km south of Rome) after two patients from Hong Kong showed symptomes of infectious disease. The tourists have been found to have fever and respiratory problems.

The couple boarded the Mediterranean cruise ship a few days ago in Savona. On January 25, they arrived at Milan's Malpensa Airport.

Samples from a Chinese couple were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to tend to a woman running a fever, the local health authorities said, AFP reported.

The rest of the ship's passengers are still not allowed to go ashore.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Italy, Hong Kong, Coronavirus, cruise ship, Costa Crociere
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria