5.9 Magnitude Еarthquake Registered off the Greek Island of Karpathos

January 30, 2020, Thursday
Another strong earthquake was just recorded off the Greek island of Karpathos in the southern Aegean Sea, Kathimerini reports.

According to the information, the 5.9 magnitude quake was felt at 1:21 pm local time. Its epicentre is 74 kilometers southeast of Karpathos and at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center data.

This is the second strong earthquake in the area for the day. At 3.28 am, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered, followed by several aftershocks.

