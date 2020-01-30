First Cases of Coronavirus Infection in India and the Philippines

India and the Philippines announced the first cases of infection with the new coronavirus, world agencies reported.

A student returning from Wuhan has been admitted for treatment in India. He was isolated in a hospital in Kerala. In the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan also gave a positive test for the presence of the new coronavirus and is now in a government hospital.

14 passengers from Wuhan were barred from entering Malaysia on January 28th. The decision was made under the provisions of the Ministry of Health not to jeopardize the population.

A few days ago, Malaysian authorities also decided to suspend the issuance of visas to China nationals living in the Hubei province of China. There are 8 confirmed cases of the infection in Malaysia - all of the infected people are Chinese from Wuhan.