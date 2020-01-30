Apple and Broadcom Fined $ 1.1 Billion

A Los Angeles court has ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay $ 1.1 billion to California Tech University for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents, AFP reported.

Apple was ordered to pay $ 837 million and Broadcom - $ 270 million, respectively, to the California Institute of Technology, believed to be one of the largest patent infringements in the United States to date.

Caltech, as the university located near Los Angeles is known, had sued both tech giants in 2016, alleging that Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches used Broadcom components that infringed on Caltech patents related to wireless data transmissions.

Both Apple and Broadcom indicated they planned to appeal the verdict, AFP reported.

