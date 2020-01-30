South Korea Allocates $ 5 Million to China to Fight the Coronavirus
The Korean government has decided to allocate $ 5 million to China to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus, TASS reported.
It was announced on Tuesday that Seoul is proposing to provide Beijing with personal protection and hygiene products, including 2 million medical masks, in connection with the spread of the new type of pneumonia. In addition, South Korean authorities have announced their intention to transfer 100,000 protective suits and glasses.
Earlier in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Moon Jae-In declared that South Korea was ready to provide China with any support to prevent the spread of the disease.
