1,895 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation
19 Bulgarian Regions have been affected by this season’s flu outbreak and 1,895 schools and two kindergartens have suspended classes, said the press office of the Ministry of Education and Science.
As of today, a flu epidemic has been declared in the region of Stara Zagora.
Classes have already been cancelled in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Smolyan, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Haskovo and Yambol.
In the districts of Kyustendil, Dobrich, Lovech and Razgrad classes have been suspended only in selected schools.
Classes continue to be held in the districts of Pleven, Ruse, Targovishte and Shumen.
