Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy, but Still Warm for the Season

Variable cloudiness is expected today, with light rain in some areas in the morning. A moderate northwest wind will continue to blow, becoming strong at times in the Danubian Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain.

Maximum temperatures between 5C and 10C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and in the afternoon it will be higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). 

