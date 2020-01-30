NIMH: Yellow Code for Strong Winds in 25 Bulgarian Regions (MAP)

A Code Yellow warning of strong winds has been issued for 25 Bulgarian regions on 30 January, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Haskovo and Kardzhali.

West-northwest winds are expected to pick up, with gusts up to 24 m/s.

The NIMH is warning people to beware of flying debris. Local disturbances of normal outdoor activities are possible.

 

 

