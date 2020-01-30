Finland Confirmed First Case of Coronavirus in the Country
January 30, 2020, Thursday
Finland has announced that the country registered its first case of infection with the new coronavirus, world agencies have reported. The infected woman is a Chinese traveller who arrived from Wuhan.
The tourist is said to be a female aged 32 and in relatively good health.
So far officials estimate that about 15 people may have been exposed to infection. Health authorities will monitor persons exposed to the risk of infection for 14 days, in accordance with World Health Organization recommendations, Yle reported.
