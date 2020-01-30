WHO Reconvenes The Emergency Committee on the Novel Coronavirus

World | January 30, 2020, Thursday // 07:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: WHO Reconvenes The Emergency Committee on the Novel Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

The Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) will be reconvened by the World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday, 30 January.

The meeting is planned to start at 13:30 Geneva time.

The Committee will advise the Director-General on whether the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), and what recommendations should be made to manage it.

The Director-General’s decision, following the Committee’s advice, will be made public on WHO’s website and via a press conference. The recommendations will also be made public, WHO said on its website.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, WHO, World Health Organisation, Emergency Committee
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria