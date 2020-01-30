WHO Reconvenes The Emergency Committee on the Novel Coronavirus

The Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) will be reconvened by the World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday, 30 January.



The meeting is planned to start at 13:30 Geneva time.



The Committee will advise the Director-General on whether the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), and what recommendations should be made to manage it.



The Director-General’s decision, following the Committee’s advice, will be made public on WHO’s website and via a press conference. The recommendations will also be made public, WHO said on its website.