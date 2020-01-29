Fifth Case of Coronavirus in France

France confirmed a fifth case of infection with the new coronavirus from China, Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said, quoted by Reuters. She specified that the new patient is the daughter of an 80-year-old man who is already hospitalized because he was infected.

We already have five cases, two of which are being monitored, the minister told at news conference.

Buzyn said the first plane to evacuate French citizens from the outbreak of the Wuhan infestation would leave for China later today, and a second plane would depart tomorrow or on Friday.

The Canadian government will repatriate its compatriots living in the Wuhan area, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said today, cited by the French press.

About 160 Canadians located in the Wuhan area have sought consular assistance and the government will send a plane, the minister said at a briefing with reporters.