Will Canada Open an Embassy in Bulgaria?

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 29, 2020, Wednesday // 22:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Will Canada Open an Embassy in Bulgaria? www.pixabay.com

Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev has had talks in Ottawa with David Morrison, Foreign and Defense Policy Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It was reported that lifting of short-stay visas for Bulgarians in Canada has opened up new opportunities for contacts between people and business, BNR reported.

The two agreed on the need for high-level political dialogue in order to strengthen bilateral partnerships. Morrison said Bulgaria has Canada's support in the process of joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Mr. Georgiev has pointed out the need for opening a Canadian embassy in Sofia. Canada is the only G7 country that has no representation in Bulgaria, the guest said.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: canada, Bulgaria, embassy, Georg Georgiev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria