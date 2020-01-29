Will Canada Open an Embassy in Bulgaria?

Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev has had talks in Ottawa with David Morrison, Foreign and Defense Policy Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It was reported that lifting of short-stay visas for Bulgarians in Canada has opened up new opportunities for contacts between people and business, BNR reported.

The two agreed on the need for high-level political dialogue in order to strengthen bilateral partnerships. Morrison said Bulgaria has Canada's support in the process of joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Mr. Georgiev has pointed out the need for opening a Canadian embassy in Sofia. Canada is the only G7 country that has no representation in Bulgaria, the guest said.