Bulgaria's Government Survived after a No-Confidence Vote

Politics | January 29, 2020, Wednesday // 22:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Government Survived after a No-Confidence Vote www.pixabay.com

The no-confidence motion against Bulgaria’s government has been defeated by 124 to 102 votes, with 9 abstentions, Focus News Agency reported.

In order for a no-confidence vote to be successful, it must be supported by more than half of all MPs. In case of rejection, a new vote of no confidence cannot be brought in the next 6 months.

The motion was tabled on 20 January by 78 signatures of MPs from the Bulgarian Socialist Party on the grounds of ‘failure in environment and water policy’. It was the fourth vote of no confidence on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s third government. The previous three were over corruption, health care and security.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: no-confidence vote, Bulgaria, goverment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria