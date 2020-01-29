Bulgaria's Government Survived after a No-Confidence Vote

The no-confidence motion against Bulgaria’s government has been defeated by 124 to 102 votes, with 9 abstentions, Focus News Agency reported.



In order for a no-confidence vote to be successful, it must be supported by more than half of all MPs. In case of rejection, a new vote of no confidence cannot be brought in the next 6 months.



The motion was tabled on 20 January by 78 signatures of MPs from the Bulgarian Socialist Party on the grounds of ‘failure in environment and water policy’. It was the fourth vote of no confidence on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s third government. The previous three were over corruption, health care and security.