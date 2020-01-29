President Radev: Bulgaria is Working for a Multilateral Agreement with Saudi Arabia

President Radev: Bulgaria is Working for a Multilateral Agreement with Saudi Arabia

Bulgaria is working to build a multilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to develop our relations in areas such as economy, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, technology and innovation. This was stated by President Rumen Radev, who met with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is our important partner in the Middle East region, the President noted, pointing out that the fact that the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is visiting Bulgaria for the second time in two years is an important sign that there is a common will to deepen political cooperation and developing links in a number of important areas.

Our joint efforts in the area of combating terrorism and security make an important contribution to enhancing stability in the Balkans and the Middle East, Rumen Radev said.

