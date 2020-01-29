Facebook Receives Information about you Including when you are Offline

Facebook has announced that it is receiving information about its users, including through external sites.

The "Off-Facebook Activity" feature that allows you to manage information coming from other sites.

The new feature processes data that companies and organizations provide to Facebook on user activity, such as using apps or visits to different sites.

It is emphasized that the company collects this data to provide more up-to-date advertising, to recommend groups, events and goods that would interest the consumer. At the same time, it allows companies and organizations to evaluate the results of their sites, apps or ads, and to detect "suspicious activity" that will make Facebook safer. ”

