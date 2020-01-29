Toyota is Closing its Plants in China because of the New Virus

Japanese automotive giant Toyota announced Wednesday that its factories in China will remain closed until February 9th due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to a company spokesman "Given the various factors including the guidelines by the local and region governments and parts supply situation, as of Jan 29, we have decided to halt operations in our plants in China until Feb 9,""

Toyota is not the only company that decided to withdraw its workers from the contaminated territories. All other leading car manufacturers like General Motors, Honda и Nissan which have factories in the city of Wuhan, the outbreak of the viral epidemic, have already decided to withdraw their employees.

China's largest automaker, American General Motors, has announced that it will make day-to-day decisions at this stage, but noted that it has placed temporary restrictions on its own employees to travel to China.

