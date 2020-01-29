Emmanuel Macron: Brexit is a "Sad Day" and a "Lesson for us all"

He warned London that France would not “not bow to pressure or haste" when negotiating a future trade deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain's exit from the EU on Friday would be a "sad day" and added: "This is a lesson for us all," BGNES reports.

Speaking after a meeting in Paris with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the French leader said: “Britain is leaving the EU in two days, it's a sad day, a failure and a lesson for us all."