Three of the Bulgarians in Wuhan Have Expressed their Desire to Leave China

Three of the four Bulgarian citizens which are currently in Wuhan have indicated they want to leave China. This was stated today by Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva after her meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

The fourth Bulgarian citizen said that he did not need to relocated at the moment and stated that he preferred to stay there, Zaharieva said, adding that they continue to keep in touch with all Bulgarians there. She also added that they were feeling well and had no signs of illness.