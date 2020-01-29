President Radev and his Wife Involved in a Huge Scandal (OVERVIEW)

The Prosecutor's Office has published recordings in which the commander of the Air Force and a man suspected to be Rumen Radev commented on a check by the CACIAF for the President's wife Desislava Radeva appointment as an Air Force PR years ago.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria suspect that the collected data has a high degree of probability of President Rumen Radev's involvement in criminal activity, the press center of the institution has announced.

Earlier, Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, has asked the Constitutional court to interpret the constitution's provision on the immunity of the President and Vice President.

Article 103 of the Constitution states that the President and the Vice President shall not incur liability for any actions performed in the discharge of the functions thereof, with the exception of high treason and violation of the Constitution. According to it, they also cannot be detained and cannot be prosecuted.

The Chief Prosecutor said that the interpretation of the meaning of the provision of Art. 103 is necessary because the norm is laconic and does not give an unambiguous answer to the question posed by this request, the Prosecutor's office said on January 27.

There is a need for interpretation in order to avoid contradictory application of this constitutional provision and to prevent adverse effects on the national legal system. In view of this, there is a need for a formal interpretation of the provision of Art. 103, para 1 and clarifying the meaning of the concepts "high treason" and "violation of the Constitution", as well as the following issues:

- Does the notion of "high treason" overlap with the criminal offences under Section I "Treason" of Chapter One "Offences against the Republic" of the Penal Code;

- What is the difference between the notions of "high treason" and "violation of the Constitution";

- Does the content of any of the notions of "high treason" and "offences against the Republic" include the commission of any offence other than those provided for in Section I "Treason" of Chapter One "Offences against the Republic" of the Penal Code and, if it does, which of the two, and are there any requirements regarding the type of offence, BNT reported on January 27th.

Meanwhile, the wife of President Rumen Radev - Desislava Radeva said:

“A friend has been ringing for almost two hours. I won’t pick it up! The treason is lurking everywhere … ”

She wrote this on Facebook after prosecutors announced yesterday that they had recorded conversations in which the commander of the Air Force was speaking. Major Tsanko Stoykov and a man suspected to be Rumen Radev commented on a check by the CACIAF for her appointment as an Air Force PR years ago.

Desislava Radeva, who often expresses her opinion while sharing songs, has this time bet on Toto - Hold The Line.

According to the basic law, the head of state can be held responsible only for crimes such as violation of the Constitution of Bulgaria or treason.

Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office announced that with a view to strong adherence to the principle of separation of powers, it suspends any contacts with the Presidency other than formal written correspondence. Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev took this decision, in order to avoid any doubts and attempts to influence the institution.

The suspension of contacts will continue until the Constitutional Court specifies to what extent the President’s immunity extended to what constitutes “treason” and “violation of the constitution”. On January 28 the Prosecutor’s Office of Bulgaria found data of a high degree of probability of President Rumen Radev’s involvement in criminal activity, BNR reported.

President Rumen Radev also commented the situation:

"The attacks against me and my family are not stopping, instead they are taking on grotesque dimensions, without regard for the means used"

"Regrettably, yesterday the prosecutors’ office devalued two notions essential to the preservation of statehood “high treason” and “violation of the constitution”, having used them as a media sensation in a question put to the Constitutional Court, subsequently motivating them with special investigative techniques recordings, all insinuations in which are self-refuting," President Rumen Radev told reporters.