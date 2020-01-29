Attorney General Ivan Geshev: Interpol Issued a "Red Notice" for Vasil Bozhkov, he is about to Face 7 Charges

The president of Nove Holding Vasil Bozhkov has 7 allegations raised and Interpol has released a "Red Notice" on his arrest,  Attorney General Ivan Geshev confirmed.

Part of the charges against the businessman are for the leadership of an organized criminal group, coercion, extortion, attempted bribery of an official and incitement to commit criminal offenses.

Earlier today, the Prosecutor's Office and the police entered the offices of his holding company, the National Lottery and the Gambling Commission.

"We will make every effort to take Bozhkov to court. This is another oligarch who has fled Bulgaria. I do not know where Bozhkov is but I know he is not in the country, "Geshev said. 

Vasil Bozhkov was surprised by Geshev's statement

"The Attorney General said that? Nobody called me." He was surprised and asked what he had been accused of. Asked if he would return to Bulgaria, Bozhkov answered that he was available.

"I'm available, there is no problem."

He said he doesn't know what the search is for and that no one was looking for him. He also emphasized that there are phones and whoever is looking for him can simply call him.

 

Vasil Bozhkov is one of the most recognizable and famous public figures in Bulgaria. He is Bulgaria's richest man with a net worth of about $1.5 billion.

