The Shipments from China are being Disinfected due to the Coronavirus

Society | January 29, 2020, Wednesday // 16:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Shipments from China are being Disinfected due to the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

The postal operator in China informs that in order to prevent the risk of further transmission and spread of the new coronavirus, the Chinese government has mandated the country's postal operator of all consignments to the city of Wuhan and transit through the sorting centre in the city, to be desinfected officials from "Bulgarian Posts" said.

For international shipments destined for Hubei Province (postal codes 430000-449999), the postal operator will contact the recipients by telephone to specify their delivery preferences. The consignment may be temporarily stored in the postal service, provided by the postal service, forwarded to delivery cabinets or by other methods in which there is no direct contact between an employee and a customer. These steps will delay the processing and delivery of incoming international shipments, and in some cases, it will not be possible to provide written proof of delivery.

The postal operator in Macau, China, for its part, has notified that, in order to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, the Macau Government has dismissed all government officials on 30 and 31 January 2020. Postal services will be discontinued during these two days, Bulgarian Post reports.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wuhan, Coronavirus, desinfection, postal, shipments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria