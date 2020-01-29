The Shipments from China are being Disinfected due to the Coronavirus

The postal operator in China informs that in order to prevent the risk of further transmission and spread of the new coronavirus, the Chinese government has mandated the country's postal operator of all consignments to the city of Wuhan and transit through the sorting centre in the city, to be desinfected officials from "Bulgarian Posts" said.

For international shipments destined for Hubei Province (postal codes 430000-449999), the postal operator will contact the recipients by telephone to specify their delivery preferences. The consignment may be temporarily stored in the postal service, provided by the postal service, forwarded to delivery cabinets or by other methods in which there is no direct contact between an employee and a customer. These steps will delay the processing and delivery of incoming international shipments, and in some cases, it will not be possible to provide written proof of delivery.

The postal operator in Macau, China, for its part, has notified that, in order to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, the Macau Government has dismissed all government officials on 30 and 31 January 2020. Postal services will be discontinued during these two days, Bulgarian Post reports.