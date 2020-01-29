Two Bulgarians under Observation at Hospital for Coronavirus Risk

Society » HEALTH | January 29, 2020, Wednesday // 16:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarians under Observation at Hospital for Coronavirus Risk www.pixabay.com

The women returned from China and Thailand.

Two Bulgarian women are under special surveillance until it is confirmed that they do not suffer from a coronavirus. One was in China and the other was back from Thailand.

The patients were placed in infectious wards. So far, both women are in good overall condition. In the meantime, the health authorities have assured that all necessary preventive measures have been taken. An organization has been set up to respond to medical facilities in the country in case of suspected illness.

"The second patient which returned from Thailand is isolated, just in case," says Angel Kunchev, chief state health inspector.

The first woman, who returned from Thailand, is in a hospital in Dobrich, and the other, who arrived from China, is in a hospital in Sofia.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, women, Coronavirus, risk, hospital
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria