64 Victims of the Floods in Brazil

January 29, 2020, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 64 Victims of the Floods in Brazil

The death toll from the flooding in Brazil has reached 64 people.

Most people died in the state are Minas Gerais. At least 19 people have been reported missing, more than 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

The state governor has declared a state of emergency in 101 municipalities.

According to authorities in Brazil, heavy rainfall is expected to ease off soon, but the danger of new landslides remains.

Tags: floods, Brazil, victims, state of emergency, rainfall, landslides
