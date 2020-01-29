1,850 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation in a total of 21 Bulgarian Regions
Twenty-one Bulgarian regions have been affected by this season’s flu outbreak and 1,850 schools and two kindergartens have suspended classes, said the press office of the Ministry of Education and Science.
As of today, a flu epidemic has been declared in the regions of Vidin, Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Plovdiv, Silistra and Sliven. Schools will be closed until 5 February.
Classes have already been cancelled in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Smolyan, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Haskovo and Yambol.
In the Lovech and Razgrad regions, classes have been suspended only in selected schools: seven schools in Lovech and one school in Ostrovo village, Razgrad. Two kindergartens in the villages of Sushevo and Zavet, Razgrad, are also closed.
The remaining regions of Pleven, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Targovishte and Shumen have not seen an epidemic rise in flu incidence and classes continue as usual.
- » Two Bulgarians under Observation at Hospital for Coronavirus Risk
- » The United States is Developing a Vaccine against the Deadly Coronavirus
- » 1292 Schools throughout Bulgaria are Empty due to the Flu
- » See How You Can Track Where the Coronavirus Spreads in Real Time
- » Fourth Bulgarian is Located in the Heart of the Coronavirus Epidemic - Wuhan
- » BNR: Flu Epidemic Declared in One-Third of Bulgaria