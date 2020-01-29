1,850 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation in a total of 21 Bulgarian Regions

Twenty-one Bulgarian regions have been affected by this season’s flu outbreak and 1,850 schools and two kindergartens have suspended classes, said the press office of the Ministry of Education and Science.



As of today, a flu epidemic has been declared in the regions of Vidin, Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Plovdiv, Silistra and Sliven. Schools will be closed until 5 February.



Classes have already been cancelled in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Smolyan, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Haskovo and Yambol.



In the Lovech and Razgrad regions, classes have been suspended only in selected schools: seven schools in Lovech and one school in Ostrovo village, Razgrad. Two kindergartens in the villages of Sushevo and Zavet, Razgrad, are also closed.



The remaining regions of Pleven, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Targovishte and Shumen have not seen an epidemic rise in flu incidence and classes continue as usual.